Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 22.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 17.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 33.1% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Donaldson Stock Down 2.4 %

DCI stock opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $847.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.42 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 31.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,977. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.