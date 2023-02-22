Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 179.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 86.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $80,000.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $128.56 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $132.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,469 shares in the company, valued at $254,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares in the company, valued at $254,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 38,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.62 per share, with a total value of $4,918,042.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,507,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,729,697.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

