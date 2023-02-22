Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 39,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $37.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,519 shares of company stock worth $7,696,788 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

