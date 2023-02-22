Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $258,000 Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 151.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after buying an additional 443,758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,392,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 113.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 618,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after purchasing an additional 328,322 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,417,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after purchasing an additional 281,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $62.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

