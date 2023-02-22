Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 253,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 881,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after buying an additional 124,359 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.