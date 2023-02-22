Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

