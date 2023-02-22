Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $265,000 Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 95,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,434,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,680,000 after acquiring an additional 66,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,012,952.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total value of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $660,058.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,012,952.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,200 shares of company stock worth $6,360,800 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXST opened at $194.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $217.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

