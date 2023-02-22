Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,501,000 after acquiring an additional 242,086 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after acquiring an additional 170,812 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,121,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 62,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $248.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.62 and a 200 day moving average of $233.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $349.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

