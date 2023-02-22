Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $241,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 29.2% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 131.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $6,877,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 54.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,229,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,863,000 after buying an additional 431,491 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.87.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

