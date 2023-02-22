Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $241,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $461,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 131.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $6,877,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 54.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,229,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,863,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day moving average is $95.87. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

