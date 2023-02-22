Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $262,000 in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,234 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veradigm during the second quarter worth about $18,578,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Veradigm by 974.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,286,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after buying an additional 1,166,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Veradigm by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after buying an additional 1,044,236 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,807,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veradigm by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after buying an additional 584,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MDRX stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Veradigm Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Veradigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veradigm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

In other Veradigm news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,365.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

