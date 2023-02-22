Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Valvoline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,015,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22,723 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 7.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 23.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 418,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Articles

