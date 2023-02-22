Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 67.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,140.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

