Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 10,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

NYSE HUBB opened at $248.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.87. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

