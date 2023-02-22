Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 319 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Activity

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 22,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $2,789,152.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,443,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,740,807.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $128.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $132.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.54.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.