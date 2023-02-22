Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases New Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,549,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lumentum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lumentum by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

Lumentum Trading Down 2.1 %

About Lumentum

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.33. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.