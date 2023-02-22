Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,790,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,765,000 after buying an additional 149,637 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,771,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,913,000 after buying an additional 51,108 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 353.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,786,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

