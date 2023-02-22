Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 136.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 97.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

CBRL opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.65. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. CL King upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

