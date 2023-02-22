Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of HWC opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.34. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

