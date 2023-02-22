Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,516 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in California Resources were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 194.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 722.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in California Resources during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $88,000.

California Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

CRC opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $51.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

California Resources Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

