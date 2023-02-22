Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,978 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 50.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 20.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,271.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.