Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,980 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 38.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 121,091 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $85,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,457.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $85,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,457.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,110. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Price Performance

CXW stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 898.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

