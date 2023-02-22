Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,275 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,450 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,477,000 after purchasing an additional 474,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,114,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,160,000 after purchasing an additional 195,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REZI. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 8.2 %

REZI stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $27.07.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile



Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

