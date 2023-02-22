Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 24,948 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,948 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 212.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 468.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORI. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

ORI opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

