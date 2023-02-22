Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,535 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter.

BankUnited Trading Down 3.7 %

BKU opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.22.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

