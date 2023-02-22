Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 264 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 111.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 74,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 39,415 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 30,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 18.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.18. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

