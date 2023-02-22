Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,100 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Celestica were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Celestica by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

CLS stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

