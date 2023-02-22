Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,117 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDM. State Street Corp raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 640,582 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,709,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,055,000 after acquiring an additional 566,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after acquiring an additional 534,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 382,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,320,000 after acquiring an additional 362,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

PDM stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

