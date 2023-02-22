Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 327 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Crane by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Insider Activity

Crane Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CR opened at $116.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average of $102.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $121.81.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

