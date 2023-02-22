Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,429 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXL. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

AXL opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 14.06%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

