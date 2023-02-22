Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 575 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,044.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

