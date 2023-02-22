Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 754 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 138.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE VVV opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

