Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 809 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 520.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,789,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $152.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $183.53.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 39.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 1.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,192.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,092 shares of company stock worth $159,617. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading

