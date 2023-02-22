Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,431 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth $124,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPH. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

