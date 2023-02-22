Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,170 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 109.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 26.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $2,319,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AGO opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $45.91 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGO. Compass Point started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

