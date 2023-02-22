Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $238,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 21.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 241,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 794,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 45,490 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,503.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,130,250. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelixis Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Shares of EXEL opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading

