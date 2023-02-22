Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $262,000 Position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,234 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after buying an additional 584,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veradigm by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136,905 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Veradigm by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Veradigm by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 139,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Veradigm by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veradigm news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veradigm news, Director David B. Stevens sold 43,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $796,684.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,365.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Veradigm Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

MDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Veradigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus raised Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

