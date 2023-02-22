Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLY. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $1,118,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $14,424,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

WLY opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.03. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $56.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $514.84 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 79.43%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

