Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. State Street Corp grew its position in Weatherford International by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,930 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,015,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Weatherford International by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 469,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Weatherford International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 305,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 355,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 253,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.06 and a beta of 0.96. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,475,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WFRD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.

