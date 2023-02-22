Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coty were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after buying an additional 4,092,581 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,651,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,998 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,361,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Coty by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,400,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.88.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

