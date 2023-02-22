Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Envista were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 419.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Envista by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

