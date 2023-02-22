Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CFO John Ederer Sells 7,958 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CFO John Ederer sold 7,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $278,848.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,701 shares in the company, valued at $6,226,643.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Ederer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, John Ederer sold 959 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $37,285.92.

Model N Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Model N stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 0.61. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Model N by 761.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Model N by 94.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

