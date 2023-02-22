Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Sells $230,738.40 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $230,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Suresh Kannan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $792,487.41.

Model N Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MODN stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MODN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 656,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,327,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Model N by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 385,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 270,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

