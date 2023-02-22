Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Sells $230,738.40 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $230,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Suresh Kannan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 8th, Suresh Kannan sold 20,119 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $792,487.41.

Model N Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MODN stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MODN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 656,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,327,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in Model N by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 385,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 270,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

