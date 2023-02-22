Natalie Glance Sells 844 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $79,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,614,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Natalie Glance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Natalie Glance sold 2,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $235,850.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Natalie Glance sold 500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $47,020.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 5.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.44.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

