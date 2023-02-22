Navios Maritime Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,851 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 111% compared to the average daily volume of 1,348 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of NMM stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $776.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.06. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $329,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

