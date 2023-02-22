NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stake Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $61,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on NTCT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NTCT opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.