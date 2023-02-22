New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,472 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,800 shares of company stock valued at $858,186. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

NYCB stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $11.73.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also

