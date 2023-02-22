New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 71.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Marathon Digital by 32.2% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.
In other Marathon Digital news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $94,081.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $94,081.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:MARA opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 5.10.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
