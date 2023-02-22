New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,507 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 213.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Trading Down 3.3 %

HMST stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $486.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

