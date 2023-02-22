New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 240,973 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 19.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 53.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 104,649 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 85.2% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 96,375 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 9.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.32). HomeStreet had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

